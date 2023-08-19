Need A Spotter

City utilities crewman Lance Griffin, left, gets a little more help than he needs locating a main water line break on the West Loop Monday. Offering their advice (l-r) are Foreman Pete Gonzales, Sixto Medrano and Jacob Gonzalez. The city is receiving reports of small water lines breaks about twice a day now, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson. Expect more as area soils continue to dry out.

Water supply lines are bursting in El Campo about twice per day as summer heat causes ground shifts, but so far there’s still plenty running through the pipes.

The only strain right now, officials say, is on the crews who struggle each day to patch the lines under the blazing sun.

