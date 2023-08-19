Water supply lines are bursting in El Campo about twice per day as summer heat causes ground shifts, but so far there’s still plenty running through the pipes.
The only strain right now, officials say, is on the crews who struggle each day to patch the lines under the blazing sun.
El Campo, like all cities has a series of possible restrictions, if or when water demand outpaces availability. It starts whenever the public pours 3.75 million gallons for three consecutive days or 4 million gallons on a single day.
So far that hasn’t happened, according to City Water Superintendent Jerry Lewis.
“From May 1 to Aug. 8, our highest day usage has been 2.957 MG for Aug. 7 with our daily average around 2.009 MGD,” Lewis said.
After Aug. 8, the number of line breaks increased from once every day on average, but water usage is still within acceptable limits, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
“So far it’s not too bad. We’re averaging two or so (breaks) per day. Recent upgrades have helped,” he said.
Most broken lines have been small ones running through portions of neighborhoods, but a main line popped Monday afternoon on the West Loop. It was repaired that day, followed by one on Avenue I near Hutchins Elementary.
So far, officials say, the public hasn’t had to cope with more than pressure drops as a result of breaks. More than 20 repairs have been completed while the water still flows.
“It’s had no effect on the water supply,” Lewis said, adding, “We have not received any complaints on quality and have not had any operation problems with the system.”
Despite breaks, business use and homeowners frantically watering in an effort to save lawns, demand had remained below levels that would trigger drought conservation efforts.
“Stage 1 conservation would activate at 3.75 MG for three consecutive days or 4.0 MG for a single day,” Lewis said.
The city plan starts with voluntary cut backs moving into restrictions only after a series of steps.
So far, however, demand remains below trigger points. Even with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water needed to battle a warehouse fire Thursday, demand has remained below action levels.
Lewis recommends the public remain conscientious of water usage with during the extended intense, dry period. “I would always recommend everyone to be good stewards of our resource and conserve when opportunities arise. Don’t waste or over water,” he said.
There is little that homeowners can do to prevent line breaks around their property other than water lawns when they can.
“About the only thing that can be done would be to maintain moisture around the area of the pipes, but this does not always guarantee no leaks, but can lessen the stresses on the pipes,” Lewis said.
