Wharton County’s representative to the State House will be taking questions in El Campo next Wednesday.
Fresh from the 88th Legislative session and in the midst of the latest called special session, District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison, serves a district covering from Wharton to Waller counties.
Dubbed a town hall meeting, the Wednesday, July 12 event will be held at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, starting with a 5 p.m. social followed by a 5:30 to 7 p.m. question and answer period with Kitzman.
It’s also a time for citizens to share their concerns, said District Director Nethaniel Gjesdal.
“Everyone is welcome to attend the events and have an opportunity to speak with him,” he said.
Kitzman is not scheduled to make a prepared speech, instead spending the time interacting with the public.
“Representative Kitzman is not focusing on any topics particularly, but he believes that people will likely want to discuss the impeachment of Attorney General Paxton,” Giesdal said, adding, “Rep. Kitzman intends to hold these town halls regularly on Wednesdays across the district.”
A similar event was held in Brookshire on June 28.
“He would like to be transparent and available to the public as much as scheduling allows for,” Giesdal said.
Kitzman is a first term legislator from Waller County who defeated long-time incumbent Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, after the last round of re-districting. He is a former Waller County commissioner and school teacher.
