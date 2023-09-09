When it doesn’t rain, it pours

City worker Jose Limas uses a probe to try to find a broken water line at the intersection of South and Avenue I Monday as the rest of the repair crew (l-r) Sixto Medrano, Lance Griffin and John Leal look to see how they can help.

Water line breaks throughout El Campo are intensifying as Wharton County’s drought-parched soils continue to contract, and now repair parts are becoming hard to find.

From main lines a foot in diameter to smaller neighborhood supply lines, utility crews are now repairing 10 to 12 per week, almost double the average numbers in July, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.

