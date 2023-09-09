Water line breaks throughout El Campo are intensifying as Wharton County’s drought-parched soils continue to contract, and now repair parts are becoming hard to find.
From main lines a foot in diameter to smaller neighborhood supply lines, utility crews are now repairing 10 to 12 per week, almost double the average numbers in July, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.
Each leak is repaired while the pressurized water continues to flow via a clamp, a device with rubberized interior that is wrapped around the broken area of the pipe and locked into place. The pressure of the lock seals the leak while the clamp also reinforces the area immediately around it.
The supply of those clamps, however, is running low as a result of drought conditions throughout much of the country.
The city keeps a supply in stock and should have enough of the varying sizes to last until cooler temperatures return. “Water leaks are up but we’re actually doing much better than the surrounding community,” Thompson said. “Jerry Lewis (the city’s utility superintendent) and the utility crews do a good job of prioritizing leaks.”
Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, two six-inch pipes, one eight-inch pipe on the West Loop and a two-inch pipe on South Street broke.
“What concerns me is when the large pipes break - 8-, 10-, 12-inch. That tells me the ground is shifting severely,” Thompson said.
Losses of water pressure have caused boil water notices in Boling, Fulshear, Weston Lakes, along with sections of Montgomery and Harris counties this summer. Houston has implemented drought procedures for lawn watering.
El Campo has not had to implement its drought contingency plan yet, and with high temperatures forecast to plummet into the 90s, Thompson said, the city may be able to avoid needing to do so.
To enter its first stage, the city must record 3.75 million gallons of water usage for four days or a single day at 4 million gallons.
“We have a very decent chance (of avoiding drought restrictions). That’s 100 percent attributed to the attention of the utility department,” Thompson said.
However, when the rains come back, the ground will start shifting the other way as it begins to swell. This again creates the possibility of line breakage.
Anyone who sees water bubbling up from the street or other sign of a water leak should call public works at 979-541-5075 during regular business hours or the police department at 979-543-5311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.