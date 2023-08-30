About $100,000 in new playground equipment will be coming to Friendship Park soon, thanks to better-than-expected sales tax rebates. A not quite $11,000 trailer for hauling brush will be purchased as well.
The new play structures will include shade screens to help do battle with blistering sunshine and exchange a pea-gravel bed in favor of a wood fiber one.
“This was originally pulled from budget, but we believe excess sales tax (rebates across the last three months) should cover it, but if not request you use excess fund balance (to pay for the purchase),” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council Monday night.
Friendship Park play structures were targeted for replacement as a result of their age and deteriorating conditions.
Council approved paying Fun Abounds of Sugar Land $101,893 in a 6-1 vote with District 1 Councilman Steve Ward against.
City parks workers will be removing the pea gravel and demolishing the old play equipment to save on the cost, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.
Delivery of the new unit is expected this fall.
Shading the entire play park area would cost an estimated $17,000. “In the next fiscal year, additional shade elements will be added using operating funds,” Sladek said.
Council unanimously approved the purchase of a dump trailer at the same session.
“It’s desperately needed,” Sladek said, adding its $10,800 purchase price from Cochrum Enterprises, LLC of Wharton will also be pulled from better-than-expected sales tax revenue.
“A couple of weeks ago, we were looking at a tax increase for lack of sales tax (please see related story), and now we’re buying things,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said.
The trailer will used by utilities and parks staff along with helping pick up brush from senior citizens.
