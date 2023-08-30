Cool Play

New playground equipment headed to Friendship Park will include sun canopies allowing children to play longer and a wood fiber surface to replace the current pea gravel.

About $100,000 in new playground equipment will be coming to Friendship Park soon, thanks to better-than-expected sales tax rebates. A not quite $11,000 trailer for hauling brush will be purchased as well.

The new play structures will include shade screens to help do battle with blistering sunshine and exchange a pea-gravel bed in favor of a wood fiber one.

