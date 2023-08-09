Two El Campo students will be competing in national contests after capturing first at the Texas 4-H roundup.
Kasey Burns, an El Campo High School junior, created a ball gown that captured top marks from judges in College Station, and Riley Wallis won first in Open Family & Community Health.
Burns served as the 2020 Texas Teen Miss United States Agriculture during her freshman year, a reign that was largely cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been a State 4-H Fashion and Interior Design Ambassador.
She advances to Advanced to the National Fashion Revue Contest Jan. 10-13, 2024 in San Antonio while Wallis will compete in the National FCS Educational Presentation.
Wallis was elected as a Texas 4-H At-Large State Council Delegate during the event. “4-H has endless possibilities. Trying new things is the best part of being in 4-H. Every year I experience something new, and being involved has allowed me to explore the endless possibilities I have yet to find within myself,” she said.
In addition to the educational program, Wallis also placed sixth in Buying Business/Interviews during the fashion show.
Both El Campo girls recently earned their 4-H gold stars as well.
About 1,300 students competed in more than 50 competitions during the Texas 4-H Roundup, all of whom had to win at county and district-level Roundups first or an invitational events
Myla Mahalitc of Elm Grove placed second in Ag & Natural Resources, the only other top three finish.
Treylyn Hancock of Wharton took fourth in horse judging, in cattle judging Emily Glaze, Madelyn Glaze, Logan Woodruff and Elijah Lyford earned fifth.
Emma Cobb of El Campo was sixth in the talent show choreographed routine; Jillian Laitkep was seventh in a horse educational presentation. In the Duds to Dazzle Fashion Contest, the team of Kaylee Horn, Jolie Konarik and Roxy Gilley was 10th. London Cavness and Reese Coldeway also finished 10th in Open Ag & Natural Resources.
Other participants were: Kayla Strack, Lauryn Locke, Eliska Shumbera, Seth Mallory, Logan Woodruff, Madelyn Glaze, Meredith Gold, Emily Glaze, Eli Lyford, Emma Cobb.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, teaching leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also serves as a teaching effort.
