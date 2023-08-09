See My Dress

Kasey Burns, El Campo Junior, earned first place for her ball gown 4-H project.

Two El Campo students will be competing in national contests after capturing first at the Texas 4-H roundup.

Kasey Burns, an El Campo High School junior, created a ball gown that captured top marks from judges in College Station, and Riley Wallis won first in Open Family & Community Health.

