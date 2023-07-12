Efforts to control where and how RVs can park in residential areas continue with El Campo City Council offering additional rules for an upcoming ordinance.
No vote was taken during Monday night’s session with only four representatives present.
The first draft of the proposed ordinance called for RVs to be parked behind the front facade of homes and only on improved surfaces like asphalt or compacted gravel.
Curb cuts should be added as well, District 2 Councilman Thomas Coblenz told City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier Monday.
“That curb is not meant for heavy duty equipment going across it,” he said.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger said he wanted a loosening of parking restrictions from 12 hours to two to three days in residential areas.
The current proposal calls for restricting residents from using the trailers as an extension of their homes, as apartments or sleeping areas and the like.
Some exceptions should be considered, Mayor Chris Barbee said, adding he knew, for example, of people who chose to live in their RV while their home was undergoing extensive remodeling.
A required fee-free permit may be the solution, Barger said, adding that would allow the city to track when people are living in an RV temporarily for something like a home remodel, a proposal that would require criteria to be put into place.
Staff were instructed to continue developing a formal ordinance.
The proposed RV restrictions are part of a cleanup/beautification effort championed by District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr.
Hancock along with District 3 Councilman David Hodges and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante were not present for the Monday session.
