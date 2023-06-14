After a quick comment from Wharton County’s Sheriff Shannon Srubar, commissioners approved a $8,440 department grant application looking to supplement its aging bullet proof vests.

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department wanted to apply for a FY 2023 Bullet Proof Vest Partnership with the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant, if awarded, would cover half of the costs of replacing aging vests and help outfit new recruits with equipment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.