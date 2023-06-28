An errant lightening strike at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department has cost the county nearly $19,000 to replace an air-conditioning unit.
The incident damaged the building last month and officials sprung into action to get it fixed.
“The AC unit was struck by lightning mid-May. There were several storms that came through the weekend of the 13th and 14th. This particular AC unit controls the temperature in the evidence room and patrol room. It took some time to get with insurance, to receive quotes, to determine availability of AC unit, etc. The unit was installed last week and is in operation,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
The sheriff collected bids from Cannell Air Conditioning & Heating in El Campo for $22,761 and from Eldridge Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. for $20,443.12 with a 27-week lead time. The assembled commissioners, with Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves absent, approved the measure unanimously.
“Our immediate emergency concern today is that we’re in the middle of this Texas hot summer month and our employees, patrons that go to the jail, inmates and others will not be physically or mentally safe without air conditioning in the building,”County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Insurance will reimburse some costs.
“Our (Texas Association of Counties) property insurance will pay approximately $4,141, they’ll reimburse us after deprecation ... Sheriff Srubar will cover the remaining balance. So if it costs $22,761, and the TAC insurance pays $4,141, he’s going to pay the remaining balance which is roughly $18,620 and he’ll cover it out of different line items,” Spenrath said.
