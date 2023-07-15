His Excellency Visits Wharton

Bishop Brendan John Cahill of the Victoria Diocese will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the completion of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton Sunday.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton will welcome Bishop Brendan John Cahill of the Victoria Diocese to an anniversary celebration this Sunday.

Activities on the Feast Day will include an 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16 Mass at the 506 S. East church.

