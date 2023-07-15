Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton will welcome Bishop Brendan John Cahill of the Victoria Diocese to an anniversary celebration this Sunday.
Activities on the Feast Day will include an 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16 Mass at the 506 S. East church.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel will celebrate their history on Sunday, July 16 in Wharton with mass at 11 a.m. in observance of The Feast Day.
The church was built 75 years ago on July 16, 1947, and has withstood tornadoes and storms over the decades.
Bishop C.E. Byrne of the Houston/Galveston Diocese asked for help to attend the spiritual needs of Spanish speakers of Southwest Houston between 1936 and 1937. The congregation of St. Basil, missionary educators who visited Houston to teach at St. Thomas High School, responded. Their superior agreed to assign one priest a year to Mount Carmel.
Father Joseph Dillon was the first to come and this has often been referred to as “the Mexican Mission.”
In the early 40s, four Basilian priests were assigned to Wharton and surrounding areas. Few records of their time in Wharton remain, but it is know they are responsible for the construction. In 1947, 14 acres of land were bought along the east side of the river to build a church. The church was completed in late summer of 1948. The lead carpenter of the project was George Legler Sr., helped by the parishioners. The monetary support came from churches in the north.
The first priests assigned to the new church were Fathers Joseph Dillon, John Collins, Raphael O’Laughlin and Vincent Fullerton. They worked out of the Holy Family Church, but had as their base Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg.
The last Basilian priests to serve were Rev. Father Raymond Jackson CSB and Rev. Dan Porter CSB.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel has experienced change when several priests were assigned who struggled with language barriers or serious illness.
Father Gabriel Espinoza stayed about five years before transferring to Our Lady of Sorrows in Victoria.
The church had been raised to elevate the foundation above the local city flood plain when Rev. Ty J. Bazr took over and finished the project. The wood foundation was replaced with treated lumber and installed with lag bolts.
On Oct. 8, 2014, the church was set back down on the new concrete foundation. The cornerstone was donated by Chris Triska of Triska Monuments, El Campo. The new foundation and cornerstone were blessed by most Rev. David E. Fulhauer of the Diocese of Victoria on Oct. 24, 2014.
Though the church is higher, 66 years later the footprint of the church still remains the same.
