Increased prices all down the chain for beef might make grocery checkout stands more expensive, although cattle producers could recapture lost revenue from the previous years.
After the extensive drought, cattle producers are looking to rebuild herds after sell offs, leading to a seller’s market, some officials are saying.
“The local cattle market is looking good. It’s probably the best we’ve seen in a few years, since at least 2014. We were in a big drought last year, so we put a lot of cattle out to slaughter. Now our cattle numbers are less, so that means the prices are up,” said Colt Adams, co-owner of El Campo Livestock.
Elevated prices for goods and services are something that shoppers have seen a lot of recently, as prices change to meet the demand of consumers and the supply from producers.
“The value of beef has been elevated for several years so what we are seeing now is the new normal. As with all commodities, there will always be fluctuation within a normal range and that is what we are seeing now. The market will continue to ebb and flow and these movements will be reflected in retail pricing,” said Duane Korenek, director of retail sales and operations at Prasek’s Smokehouse in Hillje.
Prices are expected to continue rising as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports beef and veal prices rose 1.5 percent in May and are expected to increase 1.6 percent in 2023, according to the USDA’s findings on the Consumer Price Index.
Producers looking to recapture value saw a small decrease in May as the Producer Price Index for beef and veal decreased 2.6 percent in May, however it is still 22.3 percent higher than last year due to a tighter supply and the PPI for farm-level cattle prices are predicted to increase 18.4 percent.
“If prices stay where they’re at, there’s a lot of money to be made,” Adams said. Locally, the auction house is seeing packer cow sales as high as $1-$1.10 for a good packer cow and as high as $2.50-$2.60 a pound for a calf.
Wholesale cattle buyers are buying less cattle, meaning producers are having harder times finding places to sell their herds.
“The biggest thing right now is that there aren’t a lot of packing houses now bringing them in ... We don’t have enough trade on fat cattle,” Adams said, adding “Right now, were running 1,000-2,000 head a week, that’s a little higher for this part of the year, and that’s likely because of the drought. People are bringing them into town. Selling them off early because it’s dry and the prices are good.”
