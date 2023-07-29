Taking A Dip

Heat stress made it difficult on cattle and their producers, stressing herds and causing sell-offs of weaker animals leading to fewer animals for store shelves this summer. Cattle try to keep cool as the heat keeps up, this time by taking a dip.

Increased prices all down the chain for beef might make grocery checkout stands more expensive, although cattle producers could recapture lost revenue from the previous years.

After the extensive drought, cattle producers are looking to rebuild herds after sell offs, leading to a seller’s market, some officials are saying.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.