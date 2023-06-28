Hear Ye, Hear Ye

Producers and other invested parties met at the El Campo Knights Of Columbus Hall to conduct their annual meeting to elect directors and review the past year’s financial statements above on Friday night.

Despite increased costs and weather, United Ag of El Campo still managed to turn more than a $3.5 million profit for its members.

The co-op’s year runs from May 1 to April 30, and the assembled members met last week to reorganize the board of directors and review finances.

