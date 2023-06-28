Despite increased costs and weather, United Ag of El Campo still managed to turn more than a $3.5 million profit for its members.
The co-op’s year runs from May 1 to April 30, and the assembled members met last week to reorganize the board of directors and review finances.
“We had a good financial statement. Our gin profit was good although our grain elevator profit was down as we didn’t handle a bunch of grain last year. We made $3.6 - $3.7 million profit. We’re paying dividends back at the end of this month, as well as paying off our oldest stock. Putting about $ 2.5 million back in the community to our producers,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
Light inputs vexed the co-op that’s focused on improving the efficiency of their machinery, as rising costs weren’t matched by rising supply.
“We have a good profit as the gin is so efficient, but we just didn’t gin all that much. In the grain division, we just didn’t handle all that much, we didn’t handle what we needed to break even,” Roppolo said.
However, with changes to the agricultural landscape, there are concerns about the profitability of local agriculture and the availability of land,
“We have 35,000 acres of solar panels. In the past, we’ve been the number one or two in ag producing dollars in the state. I don’t think it’s going to continue to be true with all the panels going up. We’ll have to do some real brainstorming. All in all, things are good except for the acres lost to solar panels,” Roppolo said, adding “We just need to command more acres and command more product to remain profitable, we cannot set still.”
At the meeting, United Ag welcomed a new suite of Directors, with Michael Watz reelected to a second term, as well as Chris Hajovsky, Sally Andel and Michael Sulak also elected to serve with Daniel Gavranovic still serving as president.
This past year the co-op ginned 118,105 bales of cotton and handled 4,413,968 bushels of grain as well as adding a sixth gin at Danevang and the total sales for the previous year at $94.3 million.
