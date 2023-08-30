The raises that would be coming for county employees might not be enough to cover the upcoming needs of the elections office, according to concerns raised during the first county public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate Monday.
Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter made an appeal to make one part-time employee full-time within the department.
“The budget is tight, but I still want (Wharton County Voter Registrar Marsha Barbee) to be full-time,” Richter said during the hearing.
“There’s just so much to do, especially next year with everything else going on. There’s always stuff to do and she only works 29 hours a week. I’m there for the other 40, and then you put the elections on top of that,” she told commissioners during the time that is generally made available for the public to share their views.
“I don’t like being over there by myself too much,” Richter continued. “We’ve just got work to do, and we’re not getting it all done as quickly as I think we should be. I need her to be full-time.”
County Judge Phillip Spenrath asked if the department could hire some additional part-time help with the extra $60,000 elections that is allotted in the submitted budget proposal.
“The money I added for that was for those extra 12-hour days they’re going to make us have,” Richter said.
When Spenrath asked if the full $60,000 was for the election workers, Richter said yes, noting the department will have March primary elections and the November general election to administer, with early voting periods included for both making for multiple 12-hour work days.
“Whenever the polls are open, my office is open,” Richter said. “If they are working, I’m working, and it just helps a lot to have somebody else there. There’s always something else you could be working on when you’re there. It’s not like we have a whole team of people that other people can jump in and fill in, it’s really just the two of us that have a clue of what’s going on.
“(Barbee) needs to be full time,” Richter said. “She’s the only option I have.”
Spenrath noted the court could need to cut some pay raises to afford the roughly $30,000 it needs to cover a new full-time position with benefits, a proposal Richter appeared open to.
“You can take my pay raise,” Richter said.
When Spenrath noted an individual pay raise would not fund a full-time position, Richter replied that it was a start.
The court took no specific action on the position, instead electing to discuss possible solutions with department heads and revisit next session.
No other public comments were made regarding the proposed budget and tax rate. The proposed tax rate was approved by 5-0 vote by the commissioners but is still waiting a vote to adopt after the second public hearing Sept. 11.
After the public hearing, the court voted 5-0 to approve the Order of Special Election to be held Nov. 7. The special election was called by Gov. Greg Abbott and concerns the adoption or rejection of 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution.
The commissioners also approved a request by Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn to purchase a new Armor Lite bottom dump trailer from Porter Truck Sales for an amount not to exceed $50,000. The purchase came out of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds and was approved by 5-0 vote.
Commissioner Zahn also sought approval to seek an engineering consultation for a bridge replacement over Caney Creek on Rycade Street in Boling. That request was also approved by 5-0 vote.
Additionally, the court voted 5-0 to take all appropriate action to purchase a pickup truck from Port Lavaca Chevrolet for $39,803.
All other items on the agenda were approved by 5-0 vote.
