Police say he came out of the darkness, firing more than 20 rounds a vehicle, hitting a man and pregnant woman inside it on Feb. 19, 2021. Now, prosecutors say he should get up to 20 years in prison and the Wharton County Grand Jury gave its approval for the case to move forward in the court.

Eric Dupree Perry Jr., 25, of 708 Roberts in El Campo received an eight-count indictment during the grand jury’s July deliberations – three counts each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child – criminal negligence. A third count of child endangerment was dropped as the superseding indictment was issued.

