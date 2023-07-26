Police say he came out of the darkness, firing more than 20 rounds a vehicle, hitting a man and pregnant woman inside it on Feb. 19, 2021. Now, prosecutors say he should get up to 20 years in prison and the Wharton County Grand Jury gave its approval for the case to move forward in the court.
Eric Dupree Perry Jr., 25, of 708 Roberts in El Campo received an eight-count indictment during the grand jury’s July deliberations – three counts each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child – criminal negligence. A third count of child endangerment was dropped as the superseding indictment was issued.
El Campo police say Perry staked out a home in the 700 block of McGrew and opened fire on a Chevrolet Cruze that pulled into the driveway.
A woman was hit in the face while her boyfriend, also in the vehicle, was struck three times.
Perry’s weapon didn’t hold 20 rounds, detectives say. He had to reload at some point, but never realized the vehicle he stands accused of shooting into arrived by happenstance.
The people inside came to visit a friend and instead were found by Perry who police believe had an ongoing dispute with the homeowner.
The two in the vehicle escaped the gunman, driving themselves to El Campo Memorial Hospital in a bullet-ridden car, one tire shredded down to the rim.
Both vehicle’s occupants and the woman’s then unborn child survived the attack.
Three other adults and two children were placed in danger that night as stray bullets struck their home, the indictment charges.
If convicted, Perry faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
