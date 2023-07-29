Wharton County residents lost a newspaper columnist, radio host and friend to all after the death of Jerry Aulds on Tuesday after a protracted illness
Born in Amarillo, Aulds was brought up in Borger, the son of an oil field man. He was recognized for his writing ability while in high school, but opted to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served as a minesweeper. Aulds then attended the University of Texas at Austin to study journalism.
The beloved broadcaster got his start in El Campo in 1976 after getting to know University of Texas journalism professor, and part owner of the El Campo Leader-News, Dick Elam and, at the time, journalism student and current City Mayor Chris Barbee.
“I first met Jerry in the newsroom of The Daily Texan, the University of Texas at Austin student newspaper, in 1972 or 1973. Jerry wrote a column for The Texan ... I did not know him personally, but I knew he was one of our featured columnists so I stopped to introduce myself. A lasting friendship was born that day,” Barbee said, adding “I think it was about 1982 when we needed a manager for KULP and a news editor for the Leader-News. Jerry came to interview. We gave him both options, but he chose the radio station job as long as he could ‘keep his finger in the ink’ by writing a column for the newspaper.”
A local legend was born. Aulds wrote columns for the paper weekly, starting on the front page before the paper had one for opinions. He was later anchored at the top of the Viewpoint page.
Aulds worked closely with the Wharton County Youth Fair, interviewing competitors and covering their fair banquets for years, his emcee voice a common backdrop for events across Wharton County.
He spent his time in El Campo working at the radio station KULP, where under his leadership the station was sometimes playfully called K-AULDS.
“His DNA is part of the Leader-News and his DNA is really imprinted on KULP and trying to put almost 40 years of his life into a news story or a radio tribute is impossible ... Jerry was always thinking of other people, that’s the thing that drove him,” KULP Vice President Stephen Zetsche said.
Aulds retired from the radio station after nearly 40 years before moving to League City to live with his son, T.J. then later relocating to Galveston with his sister Cheyenne Martin.
“A lot of people have a public and private persona, Daddy did not. He was exactly who people knew him to be ... To this day, I love the smell of the old-timey press rooms, with the ink and paper, even when I was a little child he took me with them,” said Shannon Matus, Jerry Aulds daughter.
A faithful member of El Campo’s First Baptist Church, Aulds made a name for himself at service with his talents, sense of humor and sincerity.
“He used to run our sound system. He had a real sense of humor. He’d sneak a coke bottle up there and all you could see was a coke bottle and his head as he walked back there,” former Pastor Rick DuBroc said. “He cared about people, he cared about El Campo and he cared about our church ... He loved this community and did his best to serve it, I think he did an admirable job. I loved him, he was a close friend.”
For his work around the city as a broadcaster and a caring man, Aulds was awarded the El Campo Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award in 2001.
Despite signing off, Aulds held his career and passions close, his numerous writing awards lining his office at the radio station.
“I remember asking Jerry once, at his office with all those awards what he considered himself and without missing a beat he said ‘I’m a newspaper man’ and when I asked him if he knew he worked at a radio station, he said ‘yes’,” Zetsche said.
A celebration of his life is planned for a Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church with the time and date to be announced.
