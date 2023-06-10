Camping RV in a driveway

RVs parked in driveways or on specially-created pads at the sides of houses are common in some areas of El Campo, but do draw complaints. Monday, city council will consider whether it should be allowed.

 ROBERT D BROZEK

Whether you or your neighbor should be allowed to park a recreational or other oversized vehicle in a home driveway goes before El Campo City Council Monday.

RVs are already banned from parking on public streets or alleys except for quick stops for loading, unloading and the like.

