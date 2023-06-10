Whether you or your neighbor should be allowed to park a recreational or other oversized vehicle in a home driveway goes before El Campo City Council Monday.
RVs are already banned from parking on public streets or alleys except for quick stops for loading, unloading and the like.
“The (April 2022) ordinance does ban parking of RV’s/oversized vehicles at commercial properties, but does not address the on-site storage of recreational vehicles at a place of residence. Currently RVs are allowed to be stored at a place of residence as long as it does not impede visibility of passing traffic,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said in her notes to council.
The issue, prompted by a complaint, does not come with a staff recommendation.
A representative of BrooksWatson & Co. will present the Fiscal Year 2022 audit report to council.
Later in the session, City Manager Courtney Sladek will update council on capital projects and improvements at the El Campo Civic Center.
Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic, wants more room for an exit and is willing to pay for it. The business is asking the city for permission to concrete the alley near the store.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
They’ll Build It, If The City Doesn’t Annex It?
Ruth Sacco wants to built homes on land between Blue Creek and Ellwood Street, but doesn’t want the city to annex the tracts. A development agreement has been in place on her property since 2007 allowing it to remain unannexed ag land with the understanding that it would be annexed if subdivided or built upon.
Now, Sacco wants to know if she can sell home lots without annexation.
Council will consider a slew of volunteer board appointments ranging from Planning & Zoning and the City Development Corporation of El Campo to the Keep El Campo Beautiful board and the museum board. The city spent the last month accepting citizen applications for the assorted expiring terms.
The re-appointment of Municipal Judge Michelle Roy and Dr. Brooke Radley Dorotik as the city health official is expected as part of the consent agenda.
