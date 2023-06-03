After the better part of a decade, representatives of TriArc Real Estate, the City of El Campo, the City Development Cooperation as well as other groups met to break ground for the Creekside Ranch Apartment development Wednesday.
The Creekside Project has had to move through several rounds of council votes and decisions on which property would be developed, culminating recently in early May this year when the project received unanimous consent from the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it’s second pass through the committee, before being given to Council and, after a temporary hiatus where the city confirmed with their legal council, any and all legal challenges were dropped and the construction commenced in earnest.
A collection of local representatives from various city departments, utility companies and soon-to-be neighbors gathered with golden shovels to break the first ground for the project.
TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante spoke in front of the assembled guests and thanked the city for opening their arms to them and announced the pre-leasing process for the apartment’s housing had began.
“The last time we ran a survey, we effectively filled every unit in 30 days,” Bramante said about the project. Phase 1 of the development is meant to include 232 units of both apartments and town homes with plans to be complete in 18-24 months, with a best case scenario the project nearing completion at the end of 2024 depending on weather and other potential delays.
City officials are excited for the project, citing economic benefits to the area brought by the construction.
“This development will provide housing for our new teachers, medical professionals and other residents. Expanded housing gives us the opportunity and ability to bring our El Campo graduates back home, and recruit workforce to fill new and existing job openings from other areas ... Availability of housing choices are necessary for business recruitment, expansion and new job creation. In my experience, most economic developers will tell you lack of housing is a top issue in rural communities when recruiting businesses,” Executive Director City Development Corporation of El Campo Carolyn Gibson said with her Wharton counterpart Josh Owens echoing the same sentiments.
The property is set to contribute to the local economy in more direct ways as well, with Bramante estimating the property would end up paying $500,000 in property taxes each year. He also reiterated that the TriArc project had taken no tax incentives from the city and would add to the tax base. The project is being built on what was previously registered as ag exempt land in terms of taxation.
“The added tax revenue from the complex will provide long term benefits to the city, school district and county, as well as the other taxing entities like the hospital and fire department,” Gibson said.
Council’s representative at the event had much the same to say, noting the need for local housing in the city.
“In time, (this project) will have a significant impact. With the housing, we’ll have more companies able to move to town. Local businesses we have can expand without worrying about where their workers will come from,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said, adding “For a town El Campo’s size, to get something like this is amazing. Single family housing is still tight.”
