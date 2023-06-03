Step 1, Complete

TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante, Grace Point Church Pastor Michael Smith, TriArc V.P. Deborah Newsome, TriArc C.O.O. Carrie Breneman, El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee and TriArc V.P. Robert Mitchell (l-r) break the first ground for the Creekside Apartment Project. Wednesday.

After the better part of a decade, representatives of TriArc Real Estate, the City of El Campo, the City Development Cooperation as well as other groups met to break ground for the Creekside Ranch Apartment development Wednesday.

The Creekside Project has had to move through several rounds of council votes and decisions on which property would be developed, culminating recently in early May this year when the project received unanimous consent from the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it’s second pass through the committee, before being given to Council and, after a temporary hiatus where the city confirmed with their legal council, any and all legal challenges were dropped and the construction commenced in earnest.

