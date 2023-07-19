With the first day of school fast approaching, district officials are looking to expand into a new dinner program for students allowing them a third school meal after breakfast and lunch.
While not planned for the beginning of the year, the program is tentatively scheduled to launch in October allowing students at the end of a school day to eat a bagged dinner meal before they leave.
“I came from another district that had it and we fed a lot of kids ... before I became a food service director, I worked in the kitchen and I would see kids and here they came on Friday and say ‘Miss, I don’t wanna go home for the weekend ... because we don’t get a meal until we get back on Monday’,” El Campo ISD’s Food Service Director Patricia Perales said, adding “We have after-school programs and when school starts we will be having snacks, and my goal is to start dinner meals as soon as we can. So, before the kids leave at the end of day they will have sack lunches as a dinner meal.”
Students would have to eat the meal on campus, but it is intended for students who want to have a third meal, and could also benefit athletes or other students who stay late and could use a meal before practice ends.
The pricing for the program is still up in the air, as it could end up that the food is offered at no cost to students interested or it could follow the reduced costs for lunches.
“It depends, last year they had applications so it’s based on, paid, free or reduced and I’m not exactly sure, which is why I’m looking into it in the summertime ... It could be just like breakfast, it could be a program that’s just free,” Perales said.
The district has applied for the program through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“It’s still up in the air because of the process. TDA has to approve that this is what we want to do. We put it in as part of our application for the upcoming school year, but it’s up to them to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ ... (the applications) are usually accepted. It’s just a matter of how we’re getting it together,” Perales said.
Dinners would consist of the same cafeteria staples the students get throughout the year.
“One day it could be a cheeseburger or a corndog ... it’s just like what you had for lunch but for dinner. But it wouldn’t be the same thing, it may be the following or the previous week’s lunch menu and then maybe on Friday since it’s pizza day and there’s less people, it could be a sandwich,” Perales said.
