Off The Air, In Our Hearts

Longtime El Campo communications legend Jerry Aulds, pictured at right during his time at the El Campo Leader-News, died after a prolonged illness.

Long-time Leader-News columnist, radio personality and El Campo Citizen of the Year Jerry Aulds died Tuesday in Galveston of an extended illness. He would have turned 83 on Saturday.

A resident of El Campo for almost 40 years, Aulds made his way through the city weekly capturing stories large and small and then immortalizing them each Saturday in his weekly El Campo Leader-News column.

