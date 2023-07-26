Long-time Leader-News columnist, radio personality and El Campo Citizen of the Year Jerry Aulds died Tuesday in Galveston of an extended illness. He would have turned 83 on Saturday.
A resident of El Campo for almost 40 years, Aulds made his way through the city weekly capturing stories large and small and then immortalizing them each Saturday in his weekly El Campo Leader-News column.
During his time with Leader-News Aulds won numerous awards for his writing.
“He just loves El Campo. He has wonderful memories,” Auld’s daughter Shannon Matus said in a 2020 Leader-News shortly after he had moved to Galveston.
Aulds was born in Amarillo and reared in Borger, the son of an oil field man. He did some writing in high school and his teachers realized his talent.
Aulds left for the U.S. Navy right after high school where he served his time as a minesweeper and then attended the University of Texas at Austin to study journalism.
He came to El Campo in 1976 after becoming acquainted with Dick Elam, who was a journalism professor at UT and part owner of the El Campo Leader-News along with the late Fred Barbee Jr.
While at UT, he struck up a friendship with Barbee’s son Chris, then a journalism major but now the city’s mayor. Chris Barbee, a newspaper man himself, convinced Aulds to come to El Campo.
Aulds is also survived byhis son T.J. and a host of good friends in El Campo.
No funeral services have been set at this time.
Look to the El Campo Leader-News for updates as they become available.
