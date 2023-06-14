Council didn’t ban RVs in neighborhoods Monday, but did take the next steps in restricting how and where they can be parked.
A proposed ordinance is expected within the next month regulating the placement of RVs when not in use by their owners and firmly prohibiting their use as an on-site extension of a permanent dwelling
Currently RVs are not allowed to be parked on any public street, alleyway or at a business location, except for temporary loading and unloading purposes. The only current rules for parking them at a home are that they not be connected to water and sewer lines and that they not hinder a driver’s ability to see traffic.
“Informally we’ve been enforcing parking of RVs behind the front building line,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier told council.
That may soon be part of city requirements as could a specified type of parking pad, a curb cut and other requirements. Monday, council voted 5-1 to have staff research a possible ordinance and bring it back before council in one month. Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante voted against and District 3 Councilman David Hodges was absent.
“Some of these RVs are just about as big as mobile homes, and attached to utilities,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said. “I don’t have anything against those RVs that are back behind a house, but the ones that are right up front have to be in violation.”
District 2 Councilman Thomas Coblentz said he’d like to see any regulation include semi-trucks or other large vehicles as well.
“I’d like to consider if the drive way is curb cut, that they are not driving through yards,” At-large Councilman Blake Barger said.
A proposal to make sure they are not parked horizontal in front of a home was discussed as well.
Bustamante owns an RV, one that he parks on a graveled drive at the side of his home. As allowed by the city, it is connected to electricity, but not water and sewer, he said.
“I understand what you are saying, but I’ve never had a complaint, it is what it is,” he said.
