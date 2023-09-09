Wharton County residents will have one more opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the proposed 2024 county budget and tax rate when commissioners meet Monday at the Wharton County Courthouse Annex Building, 309 E. Milam.

The proposed tax rate would represent the 16th consecutive year the county has lowered the tax rate for its residents, even though the budget allocates space for a 6-percent raise for county employees, including a 9-percent pay increase for law enforcement professionals.

