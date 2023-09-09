Wharton County residents will have one more opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the proposed 2024 county budget and tax rate when commissioners meet Monday at the Wharton County Courthouse Annex Building, 309 E. Milam.
The proposed tax rate would represent the 16th consecutive year the county has lowered the tax rate for its residents, even though the budget allocates space for a 6-percent raise for county employees, including a 9-percent pay increase for law enforcement professionals.
The budget proposal calls for the tax rate to drop from $0.39056 per $100 of assessed value to $0.36418.
The court will hold a public hearing on the budget and tax rate at 9:30 a.m., followed by a vote.
The court will also consider allowing The Crisis Center’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes Walk to be held Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Wharton.
Additionally, the court will consider an interlocal agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority to perform maintenance at Hollywood Bottom Park on CR 444 as well as the purchase of a new ID printer and body cams for the sheriff’s office.
