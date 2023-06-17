Danger Averted

El Campo volunteer firefighter Rocky Garcia washes down the final hot spots of a small trailer fire off North Liberty Thursday afternoon. Because of the close proximity of multiple other trailers, the danger of spread was considered extreme. Investigation into the condition of the trailer and the cause of the fire continued after press time. For now, it is considered undetermined.

A quick El Campo Volunteer Fire Department response may have saved multiple lives Thursday after flames began to roll from one of eight aged, tightly-parked North Liberty Street trailers.

No one should have been living in the small travel trailer parked behind multiple others inside the unnamed 932 N. Liberty trailer park that is easily overlooked, assessable only by a tight gravel road among tall weeds.

