A quick El Campo Volunteer Fire Department response may have saved multiple lives Thursday after flames began to roll from one of eight aged, tightly-parked North Liberty Street trailers.
No one should have been living in the small travel trailer parked behind multiple others inside the unnamed 932 N. Liberty trailer park that is easily overlooked, assessable only by a tight gravel road among tall weeds.
“Nobody was staying there, not for months,” neighbor Jesse Manciaz told the Leader-News while standing on a wooden deck just above the ashes of a previous mysterious fire in the park.
No one knows how the rather large dog bed burst into flames a few weeks ago either.
“It’s been hot, but not that hot,” said one nearby resident who did not offer a name.
Heat was certainly a by product of the flames Thursday, but could not explain how a smoldering mattress could come to be propped up against a nearby trailer or how the vacant one could be stocked with fresh groceries – fresh, that is, until a portion of the trailer ignited.
“It’s kind of strange, the mattress was laying right there,” Manciaz said, gesturing to a location about 10 feet from the burning unit. “It couldn’t have started at the same time, the grass isn’t burned in between,” he added.
Ashley Mendoza was the resident who called 9-1-1. Her father Andrew, she said, manages the park.
“I seen the RV right side on fire, it was all lit up, the inside was on fire,” she said.
Firefighters couldn’t locate a resident and received multiple assurances that no one lived there.
The exact cause of the fire has not been has not been determined. “I am going with possible smoking may be the cause. WCSO and ECVFD will monitor the area and we advised the owner to watch for any suspicious activity,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George said.
Beating down the flames, firefighters tried to cut the power supply to the travel trailer, but quickly discovered that was impossible without leaving all residents of the park without air conditioning or cold storage. Each was linked by a single electrical box.
“I will advise Wharton County Electric Cooperative of the situation, not sure what they will do. I will try to see if the county can do anything about the situation,” George said.
Looking around at the tightly packed trailers Thursday, George added, “It could have gotten worse, but the main thing they (firefighters) got it knocked out. They did a real good job.”
Anthony Mendoza Jr. is listed as owning the gravel passage way and land at 932 N. Liberty, according to the Wharton County CAD, but structures are only valued at $32,724.
Wharton County Landscaping/Adriana Arias is also listed as owning a portion of 932 N. Liberty, but no structures are listed on the $3,000 lot.
