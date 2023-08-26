Nearly 20,000 drivers a day are set to be effected by an upcoming $524 million state project to transform U.S. 59 to I-69 standards from Wharton to El Campo.
The county project is just part of $1.064 billion in funding for Texas Department of Transportation’s Yoakum District through the 2024 Unified Transportation Program.
“This stretch of U.S. 59 (from Wharton to El Campo) will be an extension of what is already being constructed on the north end of Wharton County. U.S. 59 in this stretch will be upgraded to interstate standards which will include an expansion to three main lanes in each direction and frontage roads for the entire length of the project. Crossovers and driveway access to the main lanes will be eliminated. Access to the main lanes will only be available through entrance/exit ramps,” said Lucean Kuykendall, TxDOT information specialist.
The UTP lists three other Wharton County projects next year: upgrading a segment of U.S. 59 from FM 961 to Business 59 North of El Campo estimated at $437 million with an estimated let date range runs from 2024-27; 0.26 miles north of FM 102 to one mile south of FM 961 and Hwy. 60 to 0.26 miles north of FM 102 at the cost of $218 million and $121 million with the same date range respectively.
El Campo’s portion of the funding comes for a pair of reasons, the first as the state tries to connect rural communities on US 59 and other major highways with the broader state highway systems, and second as a strategic asset to improve connection for economic opportunity, energy sector access or the ability to respond to disasters among other reasons.
Upgrades to U.S. 59 began several years ago, with the Leader-News in 2020 reporting on the first segment of the I-69 project beginning construction in March and running from the San Bernard River to the eastern county line.
Construction is yet to begin on the segment between El Campo and Wharton, however the process is planned to start in the next few years.
“There is no firm timetable for this project. It is currently tentatively scheduled for letting in 2027,” Kuykendall said.
