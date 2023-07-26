After the better part of two years of drought, Wharton County should prepare for more hot and dry weather on the horizon as water regulatory agencies are rolling out water recommendations again.
The Lower Colorado River Authority released information informing customers that Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan is in effect and asks that “firm water customers” mostly cities and other municipalities cut back on water use by five percent.
They’ve also announced that storage in the Highland Lakes, Travis and Buchanan has dropped to less than half their total volume, now sitting at 953,000 acre-feet of water, with projections for less than 900,000 acre-feet of water by mid-August leading to “request[ing] that firm customers implement mandatory drought response measures, with a target of reducing water use by 10-20 percent.”
As it stands, water has already been made unavailable for agricultural producers at Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch agricultural operations in Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties for the second half of 2022 and all of 2023.
Heat and dry weather patterns are predicted to continue for the foreseeable future.
“This summer’s dry and very hot pattern is predicted to continue for at least another month, possibly longer. The wet influence from El Nino doesn’t typically begin affecting Texas weather until sometime in the fall. Until then, the persistent heat dome is expected to be the major featuring controlling Texas weather,” LCRA Meterologist Bob Rose said, adding “Of course, any sort of tropical feature from the Gulf of Mexico or the eastern Pacific could change the situation. Otherwise, the summer pattern still has quite a ways to go.”
Water from the sky might be in shorter supply, but local groundwater is faring much better, officials say.
“Compared to last year, for the index wells, were about seven feet higher average. That’s not to say it might not go down in August, because it’s been hot. But it’s a little higher than last year,” Coastal Bend Ground Water Conservation District General Manager Neil Hudgins said, adding, “This time of year will always be our peak point of decline and then we start recovering back. Most of the row crop pumping stops and all we really have is second crop rice.”
Monthly data from the CBGCD shows that the index wells, test sites measured in areas with heavy water draw, are sitting at 60 feet below the land surface and measures about 100,000 acre-feet of water.
Individually, home water use had plateaued, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, with estimates of around 82 gallons of home water use for Americans in 2015. The LCRA recommends early morning and late evening plant waterings as up to 70 percent of water use in the summer goes to outdoor landscaping and water evaporation can be minimized by not watering in the heat of the day.
