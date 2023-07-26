Water Conservation

The LCRA, along with the EPA and other organizations, recommend early morning sprinkler use to preserve water from evaporation.

 Family Veldman

After the better part of two years of drought, Wharton County should prepare for more hot and dry weather on the horizon as water regulatory agencies are rolling out water recommendations again.

The Lower Colorado River Authority released information informing customers that Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan is in effect and asks that “firm water customers” mostly cities and other municipalities cut back on water use by five percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.