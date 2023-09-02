Risk Of Wildfire

With the El Campo area in need of about eight inches of rain falling slow enough for the ground to fully absorb, official concerns over wildfire grows. The City of El Campo put in place a disaster declaration allowing it to receive assistance if a major fire were to spread to homes and businesses.

Disaster right now could come via a stray spark and a little wind prompting the City Of El Campo to extend its wildfire danger declaration Monday.

The area’s soils need almost eight inches of slow, soaking rain right now to become saturated, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. And while rain finally returns to the forecast today, less than a tenth of an inch is expected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.