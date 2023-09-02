Disaster right now could come via a stray spark and a little wind prompting the City Of El Campo to extend its wildfire danger declaration Monday.
The area’s soils need almost eight inches of slow, soaking rain right now to become saturated, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. And while rain finally returns to the forecast today, less than a tenth of an inch is expected.
“The public has done a good job of not doing any outdoor burning,” said El Campo Emergency Management Director and Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr.
So far this summer, El Campo volunteers have responded to 10 grass fires, the largest of which was doused before it consumed more than three acres.
A roaring blaze at a no-longer-operational West Railroad Street warehouse on Aug. 16, however, proved how quickly homes even in the center of El Campo could become endangered.
The six volunteer fire departments responding to the inferno ignited by a small push lawnmower were able to stop the grass fires it spawned from reaching homes on the day with little wind.
The disaster declaration covers the next six months “and gives the city the ability to respond as needed,” George said. “This declaration helps us be prepared to act in case we experience any of the unfortunate events some other areas of the country are experiencing.”
Having the declaration in place could mean funding from FEMA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management should conditions ultimately warrant an extended response.
“We hope the threat of wildfire will diminish before those 120 days are up but .... the disaster declaration could be extended if we remain in potential wildfire conditions,” George said.
So far, ECVFD has not had any damaged equipment as a result of wildfires.
Danevang and Louise volunteers has responded to a similar number of grass fires.
The county does not have a similar order in place.
