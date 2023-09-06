The county might have been dry over Labor Day weekend, but the residents weren’t as law enforcement rounded up those over celebrating the holidays. Luckily the heat didn’t lead to any serious blazes.
Calls started early with the first few coming in Friday before the weekend really started with deputies dispatched to a possible family violence disturbance on FM 442 near CR 160 in Boling.
“A male subject was assaulting a female subject outside of a vehicle that was parked on the edge of the roadway. A bystander tried to intervene, and the male subject ... threatened him with a machete ... (Masen) French assaulted the female subject by kicking her in her ribs,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Captain B.J. Novak said. French was arrested for aggravated assault and assault causing bodily injury - family violence by the WCSO.
The El Campo Police Department was out in force, making arrests.
David Villarreal, who was arrested at a traffic stop, and Christopher Lionel Davidson, found at a vehicle crash on West loop were both arrested by ECPD on DWI charges.
The El Campo Police Department also stopped a vehicle on U.S. 59 and Jaiden Dupree Knight-Thorton , 23, of 120 Cloud on U.S. 59 and that stop ended with him arrested for possession.
Two other drug possession arrests were made over the weekend as the county and state law enforcement entities kept busy too. Nicolas Miguel Chabera, 38, of Corpus Christi by the WCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Rodolfo Flores III, 44, of Mission by the Department of Public Safety on Monday, Sept. 4 for possession of marijuana.
Volunteer firefighters remained on standby through the weekend as dry weather and heat lingered.
“The county did have a few grass fires, but nothing that got way out of control to where they could not handle them. The rain, or the lack thereof, was very minimal. The KBDI did not move today and the same as yesterday at 760. We are very dry and we desperately need rain here in Texas,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougall said.
El Campo’s Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. reported no major grass fires in the El Campo area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.