In communities as old as Wharton County, family legacies grow from the misty past slowly becoming history – the Petersen family of Danevang is one of those stories.
The Texas Department of Agriculture granted a Family Land Heritage designation to them, an honor conferred if the same family, if by blood, marriage or adoption, has maintained the same land for at least a century. There is no shortage of families in Wharton County that have earned that honor, with 34 as reported by the TDA.
At the turn of the 20th Century, America was seen as the land of opportunity for European immigrants coming to better their lives. That was how the Petersen family made their way to Danevang and started a farming legacy that would touch three centuries.
The Petersen Farm, listed as Lawrence Petersen Farm, was first recorded in 1897 and is currently recognized as a Family Land Heritage.
“My grandfather came to Danevang in 1894 and his wife’s family still owns land there,” said third generation farmer Ralph Petersen, brother to the late Lawrence Petersen.
P.J.A. Petersen came to the growing Danish community and worked to make it his home, eventually becoming mayor of the unincorporated community.
“There was a movement to bring Danes here to farm and the Texas Land and Cattle company would provide the church and (cemetery),” Ralph Petersen said. “He started with a 40-acre farm in Danevang and he couldn’t afford the payments. So he had to work on the Galveston docks to help pay for the farm.”
The settlers brought over the crops they were used to growing, but Texas’ land was less hospitable to the cool crops cultivated in Central Europe’s breadbasket.
“They brought over wheat, but that didn’t really take. Cotton took over, then eventually it was sorghum and now it’s mostly corn,” Petersen said.
Leaving the Old Country was seen as necessary for settlers looking to find fortune or make their own way.
“(In Europe) they had primogeniture where the eldest son got everything and the next got the choice to either go into the military or the clergy. If you were the second son, you knew that you didn’t have a real future when you were there,” Petersen said.
The family grew their historic farm land around the Danish community starting slowly before expanding the operation.
“It was there, in Galveston, that (my grandfather) met his wife and they had three children (a son and two daughters). He worked with his son, my father (Verner Petersen), and (Verner) bought up land and expanded significantly,” Petersen said.
Verner took over the operation from his father and oversaw some of the most notable shifts in farming as the 1900s moved forward.
“The biggest change has been electricity. When dad grew up, you had to have a wood lot so you had a source of wood to keep you warm and hand pumps for water. It was 1939 that electricity came and it took half of the drudgery away. And when you had horses for power, you had to set aside some of your fields to feed your animals,” Petersen said.
Verner was involved in the electrification of the region, serving as a board president of Wharton County Electric Cooperative from 1949 to 1963 and being chosen as El Campo’s Citizen of the Year.
“There were also the insect troubles, we used poisons so harsh that just standing over the tank you’d pass out. Farmers got a build up of those poisons and we don’t have that as much anymore,” Petersen said.
It was in the mid 1960s that Verner’s sons took on the task, with Ralph starting his farming in 1965.
“(Lawrence) farmed around El Maton and Danevang and I farmed a bunch (around Blessing),” Petersen said.
Both brothers attended Texas A&M University and then Ralph went further on to earn a master’s degree in economics and returned as a consultant before picking up the farmer’s tools again with the support of his father.
“It wasn’t really a plan on my part, but he supported us,” Petersen said and has farmed ever since although he has slowed in the past few years.
Lawrence Petersen was highly involved with the farming community before he died, as both a producer himself and a vocal member of the South Texas Cotton and Grain organization after coming home from the Korean War in 1954.
“He wanted to be a voice of the farmer in Congress ... at one of the first meetings they met with a representative that said to them ‘people have been harvesting cotton since creation and this is the first time they’ve organized’,” said Gloria Petersen, widow of Lawrence.
“My husband loved farming, loved the land and loved his history.”
Ralph Petersen is 84 and likely the last generation of Petersens to work the land.
“My son came and farmed for a few years and left and now he works at Texas A&M. He’s not going to farm ... No one in my family is going to continue that I’m aware of. It’s been good to me even if you feel like you work twice as much and earn half as much. Some people think of you as a ward of the state due to all the federal programs,” Petersen said.
Lawrence’s children aren’t planning on continuing working the land. Gloria said, however the family is still involved in their family’s passion for history, working with Danish Heritage Museum just like Verner was on the Wharton County Historical Museum Board.
Despite this pair of brothers being the last set of Petersens acting as direct stewards of the land, Ralph is still content with his life and his family’s choices.
“My son, if he can be happy beats the hell out of following me and not being happy,” Petersen said.
Family mementos and memories abound with a history that spans before both World Wars and the smallest things can bring it back.
“I pulled into my father’s homestead a few days ago and found a plow older than me and I thought ‘Good for you, that you made it’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.