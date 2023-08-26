Louise residents looking to have a say in their upcoming school tax rate have one last chance at Tuesday’s trustee hearing. The board will also be discussing district contracts.
Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Louise Elementary Boardroom, 408 Second, for the last hearing before officially setting the district’s tax rate.
District’s business manager Pam Wagner recommended a total rate of 78.03 cents per $100 at the last session, down around 15 cents from the district’s 94.27 cents per $100.
A house with $100,000 of taxable value would see a decrease of $162.40 if the trustees give the green light to the proposed rate.
Louise ISD, as all Texas school districts, have been given the mandate to decrease their tax burden on homeowners, with the state increasing their contribution to drive taxes down, and by increasing the homestead exemption for homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000 if voters approve.
The district will also review a proposed 2023-24 budget with $8.626 million of total revenue and the same for the general operating budget.
Also before Louise ISD trustees are:
• The $217,784 renewal of the districts PCAT insurance through North American Solutions of Cypress.
• The purchase of $43,327.94 of services, including Special Education Services, Technology Support Services and Federal Programs Support, through Region 3.
