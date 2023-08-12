Bigger utility and tax bills for El Campo property owners top the agenda when city council meets Monday.

Pending is an increase in garbage fees from $25.39 to $26.15 monthly for standard residential accounts with similar hikes for other types. Raising the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge generating road work funds, from $2 to $2.50 each month is recommended as well.

