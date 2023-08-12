Bigger utility and tax bills for El Campo property owners top the agenda when city council meets Monday.
Pending is an increase in garbage fees from $25.39 to $26.15 monthly for standard residential accounts with similar hikes for other types. Raising the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge generating road work funds, from $2 to $2.50 each month is recommended as well.
The 6 p.m. meeting starts with a Charter-mandated public hearing the proposed utility rate increases.
How much city council will donate to an assortment of community organizations is back on the agenda with a deadline looming. Staff recommends funding be cut from $142,500 to $67,500 with funds divided proportionally between the El Campo Boys & Girls club, After School Activities Program, Little League and the El Campo Heritage Center.
After multiple meetings, council has failed to reach a consensus on whether to accept staff’s recommendation, raise the funding level or take some other avenue.
A bigger donation likely means a higher tax rate for residents, according to staff.
Salaries will be considered including an assortment of raises.
Staff will then ask council to take a record tax vote. This rate is not the city’s final, but sets the highest level council will accept this budget season. Council still has the option of lowering the rate before it is ultimately approved.
The current recommended rate is 48.482 cents per $100 in taxable property, up from the current levy of 48.419 cents per $100. The city’s rate No New Revenue rate, however, is 44.226 per $100. As evaluations are up, most homeowners will not only paying the increase, if approved, on a house that is now worth more.
A single penny of tax means about $80,000 revenue for municipal accounts and staff is recommending about four-cent hike to the No New Revenue Rate for the tax ceiling.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Parking regulations are back before council with how and where one should park an RV near one’s home at the forefront. The current proposal would require RVs to be parked on improved pads behind in back or on the side of a home so long as it does not protrude beyond the front facade.
• Changes is assorted permit fees are anticipated.
• With mechanical problems reported in an ambulance, council are being asked to make an emergency purchase.
• A closed executive session is on the agenda to consider naming an interim planning director, Currently the city has a planner in Krystal Hasselmeier, City Manager Courtney Sladek declined comment on how this post would interact, but did say no new positions were being created.
