In what seems to be a growing trend among Texas schools, Louise ISD is requiring see-through backpacks this August, citing safety concerns.
Transparent plastic or mesh bags are acceptable on all Louise campuses, elementary through high school.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
In what seems to be a growing trend among Texas schools, Louise ISD is requiring see-through backpacks this August, citing safety concerns.
Transparent plastic or mesh bags are acceptable on all Louise campuses, elementary through high school.
“We feel it will improve safety and with the metal detectors, it helps us keep the kids safe,” LISD High School Principal Katrese Skinner said.
Students have already had some time to get used to walking through metal detectors on campus. A LISD’s survey showed most parents approve of the direction the district is moving with its security plans.
“We will be observing security protocols, metal detectors, sign in sheets, etc. throughout the school day. Leave as much as you can in your vehicle or at home to assist with the screening process. Anything brought into the school will be subject to a search by school personnel,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district is following a well trodden path as Houston and Dallas ISD’s have required them in the past, as does El Campo Middle School.
Louise ISD, along with its campus School Resource Officer, currently Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Blake George, have instituted a safety protocol called ILoveUGuys that color codes dangerous situations to give parents an idea on what the appropriate response should be.
The program provides five total responses; hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter, each with a different response.
• Hold, either stay in a room or area, clears the hallways of occupants.
• Shelter, get inside and lock outside doors, keeps people safe inside a building.
• Lockdown, locks all doors, light go out and children area told to keep out of sight. This keeps occupants quiet and in place when there is a threat inside the building.
• Evacuate, could be followed by a location to go, moves people from one place to another.
• Shelter, is for specific protective events, tornadoes, flooding or severe weather and have a specific instruction.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.