No One Better

Louise High School’s new English teacher Molly Kresta finishes a makeover of her classroom after painting the walls, she hangs up affirmations for her returning students Wednesday morning.

Kresta had been cast as a dead body in the district’s active shooter training the same day.

In what seems to be a growing trend among Texas schools, Louise ISD is requiring see-through backpacks this August, citing safety concerns.

Transparent plastic or mesh bags are acceptable on all Louise campuses, elementary through high school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.