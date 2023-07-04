El Campo ISD trustees agreed to a $1.2 million increase in employee pay based on raising property values, and green lighted two new classes to accommodate the College Career and Military Readiness courses.
Trustees unanimously approved a 4 percent midpoint pay increase for all employees as budget discussions get under way.
“This raise is going to cost us right at $1.2 million, but we feel very confident as we look at the preliminary values. We were, last year, roughly $1.4 billion taxable that we could generate our money on. But with the increase in property taxes the first number that came back to us was something like $1.9 billion so that is almost a $500 million increase and with that increase what will happen is that we’ll compress the tax rates and we’ll be generating a little more money,” Superintendent of Finance Demetric Wells said.
As it stands, trustees approved a no-new-revenue rate in September 2022 of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value with $0.9810 of that for the Maintenance and Operations, and the remaining $0.0717 collected to pay off the district’s debt.
A home in El Campo ISD with a taxable value of $100,000 would receive a tax bill of $1,052.70 based on the current tax rates. Through compression, tax rates usually decrease, with increases in homeowner values, however, the overall tax burden may increase for homeowners depending on the new rate approved.
