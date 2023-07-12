El Campo’s new police chief has found a lot he likes about the department, but adds he’s always interested in what the public has to say.
“There are a lot of good people there. I’m very impressed with certain aspects,” Chief David Marcaurele said, adding areas like evidence storage and records are especially impressive. “It’s very orderly, very well taken care of.”
When the areas rarely on display are taken well cared for it’s “indicative that it’s a good system,” he said.
Marcaurele took command of the El Campo Police Department June 1 following the departure of Chief Gary Williamson in the spring. The 30-year law enforcement veteran is the department’s seventh chief since its inception in 1946. He is a 1981 El Campo High School graduate. “I’ve lived here my whole life,” he said.
A focus on interaction with the community the department serves remains in place under his administration. “Community policing is policing,” Marcaurele said. “If you move away from that you will ruin the agency.”
The public is welcome to share its thoughts on community and department needs, he added, touting the success of the Coffee With A Cop program sponsored by Mid Coast Health Systems.
Whether there will be additional community meetings, he said, will largely depend on public concerns and requests.
There are few major changes being implemented by Marcaurele as he makes the job his own – but one is command structure. The department will now have two captains rather than an assistant chief (please see related story).
In El Campo’s relatively small department, Marcaurele said the assistant chief’s post was “almost redundant.”
Marcaurele had previously served as a chief deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department (2013 to 2020), a much larger agency. He also previously served with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (five as chief deputy) 1982 to 1992, 20 years in the Sugar Land Police Department (1992 to 2012) and about two years as a special ranger with the Texas State Cattle Raisers Association.
“I plan to stay here a very long time, I expect to stay here until I finally retire,” Marcaurele said, adding the new command structure allows for “succession planning.”
Other changes will focus on new laws coming into effect after the legislative session and not general department operations.
The ECPD and school district will be in compliance with new state requirements to have an armed security member on each campus at the start of the new school term next month.
In El Campo, the department has put experienced officers in those posts, a move Marcaurele says he supports.
“My greatest fear is that something would happen at the school ... we’ve got to protect children from threats internal or external,” he said.
Protecting the more likely to be vulnerable – children and the elderly – is vital.
“People who have no advocate need us to be there,” Marcaurele said.
People shopping in the city feel safe. The department has a history of making sure of that.
The vast majority of citizens are law abiding. “Most calls mean something is wrong. I don’t citizens to judge officers by what they see on the nightly (national) news,” he said.
The public, he added, generally judge officers by their own interaction with them, although, of course, there are strong supporters and detractors in any community.
Even minor calls from the department’s standpoint, “to the person is its most important of the day.”
Taking common sense precautions is always recommended – lock your doors, don’t leave cash or valuable items lying in plain view in your vehicle, don’t count a large wad of cash while standing in a parking lot or leave high-dollar equipment laying in the yard all day/night while you take a trip, sleep, etc. An expensive cooler sitting in the back of a pickup is tempting to a would-be thief.
Overall, El Campo streets are safe with low crime rate.
“A crime occurs (in El Campo) every 19 hours, five minutes on average,” according to crimegrade.org which gives the city an overall grade of B with a B+ on its lack of violent crime.
The same organization gives the City of Wharton a C with a D in the violent crime category although crimes actually take place less often there – once every 20 hours, 24 minutes .
“The baseline of policing doesn’t change. It’s making a place safe from crime,” Marcaurele said.
The new chief has met with law and court officials throughout the area and says he’s ready to work with all.
“I don’t do it (policing) for the accolades. I don’t do it for the money. I do it for a deep reason,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.