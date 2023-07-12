Joining Patrol

El Campo Police Chief David Marcaurele, left, introduces new patrolmen Ryan Niklas, center, and Elias Ayala to city council Monday night. Both joined the force in early June.

El Campo’s new police chief has found a lot he likes about the department, but adds he’s always interested in what the public has to say.

“There are a lot of good people there. I’m very impressed with certain aspects,” Chief David Marcaurele said, adding areas like evidence storage and records are especially impressive. “It’s very orderly, very well taken care of.”

