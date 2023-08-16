It was a busy first day of school in El Campo ISD, with parents leaving some youngsters with new people for the first time, and others reminding teenagers it’s time for class again.
Myatt Elementary’s new students hopped out of the car for the first time Tuesday morning, with mostly happy smiles excited for a new adventure and a few tear-filled goodbyes as parents videoed their new students walking into classrooms.
More than two weeks removed from Labor Day, school began for El Campo students yesterday and Louise ISD students are set to start tomorrow.
St. Philip Catholic School students have been attending since Thursday, Aug. 10.
“We had a great first week. Students, faculty and parents all worked together to make the start successful ... The new (start) time has not been an issue, so I thank the parents,” Gwen Edwards St. Philip Catholic School Principal said, adding enrollment was at 265.
After a full year of increasing security, students are coming back to a new environment in schools; one with extra cameras, new locking doors and an increased police presence on campus with other armed guards on campus.
After a full year of planning, El Campo ISD will have implemented its Guardian Program, authorizing select district staff to carry firearms on campus in an effort to keep students safe.
The districts are already working on getting students in tuned with new rules.
“The faculty and staff at Northside are excited and ready for the year. We held grade level assemblies this morning to discuss safety, procedures and campus information. As classes move about campus, we can already see them putting those procedures into action,” Northside Elementary Principal Rebecca Crowell said.
Louise ISD had approved Guardians several years ago and keeps them on campus with their School Resource Officer, Wharton County Sheriff’s Cpl. Blake George.
Louise students will be dealing with clear or mesh backpacks for the first time, allowing district officials easier line of sight in checking bags for contraband. A similar change was made last year at El Campo Middle School.
Louise ISD’s registration is occurring today. El Campo ISD could not be reached for enrollment totals by press time.
