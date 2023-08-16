First Day Ready!

Zayden Piedra, kindergarten, starts his first day at Myatt Elementary Tuesday morning. Piedra’s was one of several hundred families dropping off students for their first day of school this week.

It was a busy first day of school in El Campo ISD, with parents leaving some youngsters with new people for the first time, and others reminding teenagers it’s time for class again.

Myatt Elementary’s new students hopped out of the car for the first time Tuesday morning, with mostly happy smiles excited for a new adventure and a few tear-filled goodbyes as parents videoed their new students walking into classrooms.

