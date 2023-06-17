Outstanding Performance

The El Campo Leader-News recently accepted a top honor from the Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, winning first in general excellence. Pictured (l-r) row one: Sports Editor Joshua Reese, Publisher Shannon Crabtree and Production Manager Rachel Rodriguez. Row two: Reporter William Hedstrom, Office Manager Jennifer Davila, Advertising Representative Dolores Lucio and Classified Clerk Diane Stewart. Not pictured is Al Dube.

When it comes to the total newspaper package, the El Campo Leader-News is the best in the state for its size, judges from the recent Texas Press Association Better Newspaper contest said.

The paper and its staff won first place statewide in General Excellence, a contest reviewing everything from news and sports coverage to design and even how the classified pages look.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.