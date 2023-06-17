When it comes to the total newspaper package, the El Campo Leader-News is the best in the state for its size, judges from the recent Texas Press Association Better Newspaper contest said.
The paper and its staff won first place statewide in General Excellence, a contest reviewing everything from news and sports coverage to design and even how the classified pages look.
“A really nice mix of watchdog reporting and local sports This feels like a real reflection of the community that this newspaper covers. Easy to imagine this as a must-read in the area,” one judge wrote.
The paper and its staff received numerous other accolades, collecting seconds and thirds for individual efforts at the state level.
“If we were going to win an award, this is the one I would have hoped for. It shows the product we produce for the public is the best in the state. That’s the goal we set for ourselves every single edition. The public should receive nothing less,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
At the Texas Gulf Coast Press Association awards, the paper took firsts in news, feature and sports photos as well as headline writing along with an assortment of lower awards.
More firsts came in the South Texas Press Association awards for best special section and lifestyle pages.
“El Campo Leader-News’ Football Preview 2022 is outstanding. Well-designed throughout, with great ads and strong visual cover. Winner!” one judge wrote.
Several seconds and thirds were collected in this regional contest as well.
“Every aspect the Leader-News was recognized for excellence during judging by newspaper professionals. I’d like to thank the efforts of staffers Joshua Reese, Rachel Rodriguez, William Hedstrom, Diane Stewart, Al Dube, Office Manager Jennifer Davila and our new ad rep Dolores Lucio,” Crabtree said.
“These men and women don’t do things halfway, they do their jobs the best way, for you, the reading public,” she added.
Also on staff are night manager Lisa Laitkep, circulation assistant Osbelia Garcia and delivery drivers Walter Lipinski and Matt Stewart.
