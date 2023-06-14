Splish Splash Summertime’s Here

Jacley Cunningham, 5, splashes in the children’s play area of the El Campo Aquatic Center Tuesday. The Aquatic Center is offering morning swimming lessons all summer.

With school out and students with extra time to fill, El Campo institutions have started offering summer programs to keep children busy, sharp and active, with activities for the athletic and scholarly alike.

The El Campo Natural History Museum is offering their summertime camp series, weekly classes surrounding topics from Recycling to Around the World and CSI for county kids to enjoy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.