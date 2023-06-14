With school out and students with extra time to fill, El Campo institutions have started offering summer programs to keep children busy, sharp and active, with activities for the athletic and scholarly alike.
The El Campo Natural History Museum is offering their summertime camp series, weekly classes surrounding topics from Recycling to Around the World and CSI for county kids to enjoy.
“The only week we’re booked up is the last week in June, otherwise we’re still accepting registration. We went around the world last week and learned about other cultures and ended with eating snacks from other countries, we had a blast. We counted to three in Turkish, learned to say hello in Fijian and played games from China. It was an incredible time,” co-executive director Leah Goyer said.
The sign-up form can be found on the museum’s social media pages and they can be reached at 543-6885.
For older students, or those looking to balance academics and athletics the El Campo Boys & Girls Club has opened registration for summer programs.
“We still have third grade to middle school spots and we have a wait list for first and second grade. Registration can be done online. We’re doing a lot of programs in the club, Summer brain games its all academic learning, the younger ones are learning about reptiles and the older kids are learning to build circuits,” B&G Unit Director Kayla Sablatura said.
“We’re also teaching healthy habits and tennis lessons at the gym,” B&G Executive Director Jill Hearne said.
For early rising students children to spend time in the water, the El Campo Aquatic Center is offering swimming lessons in June and July for El Camponians looking to beat the heat.
“We’re really looking forward to summer. Swimming is a great way to cool off without having to worry about the sun,” El Campo Aquatic Center manager Stephen Nadolski said. The swimming lessons are being offered in the morning from 7-11 a.m. and the program usually has around 50 children signed up each year.
Interested parents can find the form on the Aquatic Center’s website, www.cityofelcampo.org/residents/aquatic_center/index.php for pricing. The Aquatic Center is also open for recreational swimming from 1 - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 - 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Turning a page is easy at the El Campo Library as they’re rolling out their summer programs for everyone this month.
“Family programs are held on Tuesday mornings and there is a great lineup of entertainment scheduled to be at the library. Most of the shows will offer two opportunities to watch the entertainers, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.,” Librarian Donna Merta said. “We see probably 4,000 as of June first, we see about 11,000 people in June.”
Also on offer is the Library’s Family Craft Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. held Mondays in the evening until June 19, and picking up again July 10 and 24.
