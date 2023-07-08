Creating A Cattle Legacy

Descendent from Indian Zebu cattle imported in the early 1900s, the Pierce Ranch herd has not only the hardiness to withstand Gulf Coast Texas heat and humidity, but also the beefiness consumers want as the animals are taken to market.

Wharton County consists of 690,560 acres, mostly prairie except along Colorado River. The soil along the Colorado River floodlands is considered some of the most fertile in Texas, perfect for plantations.

As the war ends in 1865, so does that era, bringing changes. By the 1880s and the end of Reconstruction, landowners are looking for new ways to utilize their holdings. No fences are in place, making the open prairies ripe for grazing cattle from 1865-1900.

