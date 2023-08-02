A Vietnam era veteran will be laid to rest Thursday in Corpus Christi with no family to stand witness, prompting a plea to the public.
Jack Westley Young served in the U.S. Marine Corps from February 1966 to July 1967. He wasn’t a standout Marine, just one who did his duty, collecting only a Good Conduct Medal during his tour.
“Mr. Young is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Marine Corps veteran is not buried alone,” a spokesperson for the Texas Veterans Land Board said Monday.
The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 with military honors at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
If no next-of-kin makes an appearance, a Veterans Land Board representative will accept the United States flag after it is removed from his coffin and folded.
Young was born Dec. 14, 1948. Known to his friends as “Traveling Jack,” he died July 3, 2023 in Kingsville. He was 74.
The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is located at 9974 I-37 in Corpus Christi. Funeral services are being handled by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.