While lawsuits are pending over a new state requirement that school libraries to take a closer look at their collections for inappropriate material, local districts say they are already in compliance with the law.
Both El Campo and Louise ISD’s libraries would fall under the state’s new law, created by HB 900, effecting material in and added to the district’s collection including “a collection development policy that prohibits the possession, acquisition and purchase of harmful material, library material rated sexually explicit material by the selling library material vendor or library material that is pervasively vulgar or educationally unsuitable,” the statute reads.
Likewise, vendors cannot sell items to district libraries “unless the vendor has issued appropriate ratings regarding sexually explicit material and sexually relevant material previously sold to a district or school.”
The local districts are making the sets of changes to their policies as needed and leaning on their library staff to make the call.
“Our librarians do a phenomenal job sifting through the district’s library catalogue and can ensure that all books comply with HB 900. I am unaware of any books needing to be pulled,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The statute requires that districts consider guardians as important figures in a child’s education and what they can be exposed to in an educational setting officials from the district say that is something they consider in their analysis.
“The librarians would have better data regarding the checkout process. I am confident our librarians recognize the important role parents play in their child’s education and the procedures they have in place are appropriate,” Callaghan said.
Both West Wharton County districts have the same policy on library material through the Texas Association of School Boards.
“Students’ First Amendment rights are implicated by the removal of books from the shelves of a school library. A district shall not remove materials from a library for the purpose of denying students access to ideas with which the district disagrees. A district may remove materials because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the books in question,” both districts policy books state.
Louise ISD generally avoids the controversy all together with careful ordering of district materials.
“We have always been sensitive to materials that do not support our community’s standards. Questionable books have historically not been ordered. When included in a batch order, they have been set aside for review by the librarian and administration,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Both districts provide recourse for parents who believe district provided material is inappropriate for their student through the substitution of potentially inappropriate material with an alternative or the submission of a formal challenge to a reconsideration committee that reviews the material in question.
As agents of the state, school districts are beholden to state law and educational policy but local educators take pains to strike the balance of uncomfortable material and inappropriate material.
“The new law requires nothing new for our library. We will continue to review Texas law and support community expectations with regard to curriculum, instructional materials and anything that we provide for our children,” Oliver said.
