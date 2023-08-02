While lawsuits are pending over a new state requirement that school libraries to take a closer look at their collections for inappropriate material, local districts say they are already in compliance with the law.

Both El Campo and Louise ISD’s libraries would fall under the state’s new law, created by HB 900, effecting material in and added to the district’s collection including “a collection development policy that prohibits the possession, acquisition and purchase of harmful material, library material rated sexually explicit material by the selling library material vendor or library material that is pervasively vulgar or educationally unsuitable,” the statute reads.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.