City leaders return to budget talks Monday trying to balance public concern over possible tax hikes against proposed staff pay raises.
For residents, it’s wait-and-see time. You won’t know what you’ll be paying next year until city council makes its final decisions later this summer. The budget workshop starts at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the regular session at 6 p.m., both are open to the public.
The Wharton County Central Appraisal District is expected to release one key part of the taxing formula Tuesday, the final list of property evaluations throughout the county.
Preliminary CAD estimates showed a $386 million increase in overall municipal property values, according to data presented to city council last month. The figure was not used in initial budget projections, however, with staff preferring a worst-case approach over the crossing of proverbial fingers.
“It could be a game-changer,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council at the first budget session,
If values come in high, there’s a chance the current 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property levy could go down, even with municipal staff’s request for a two- to three-cent increase to accommodate staff pay raises. Staff wants $240,000 added to the operating budget to provide a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise in addition to targeted raises for entry-level public works and police. One penny of new tax will generate $70,000 or more in the City of El Campo depending on how values come back.
The downside to the potential savings is that if your home’s evaluation rose sharply, you could still wind up paying more, even with a lower tax rate.
A recent-setting sales tax return brings a bit of optimism to the council dais next week, however.
The July sales tax rebate from the state’s comptroller’s office came in at a record-setting $612,674 up 25.85 percent from the $486,814 check in July 2022, putting the year-to-date tally up 5.13 percent from 2022.
El Campo residents have already been told to expect hikes in just about all city fees including garbage rates, water and sewer charges and a transportation user fees.
Citizens currently pay 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property, the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013.
If tax and utility rate hikes continue to be a recommendation after evaluations are released, public hearings will be held before formal votes are taken.
After the budget workshop, there’s very little on council’s regular session agenda. The EMS department will present a report on a honor its crews have received and third quarter reports will be reviewed.
Time is also designated for the city manager’s report and distribution of assorted preliminary budget documents.
The El Campo City Council meets in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
