An El Campo mother is back in jail three months after she allegedly caused her toddler son’s death in a drunk driving crash.
If convicted, 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Olguin of 604 Wright could spend up to 20 years behind prison bars.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
An El Campo mother is back in jail three months after she allegedly caused her toddler son’s death in a drunk driving crash.
If convicted, 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Olguin of 604 Wright could spend up to 20 years behind prison bars.
Olguin had all three of her children in her 1996 Chrysler Town & Country shortly before midnight on April 22 when the vehicle went off the road on FM 2674 near Danevang. The minivan traveled through a ditch and about 20 yards into a field before landing on its top.
State troopers said Olguin had been driving drunk and she was arrested shortly after the funeral of her son Ace Elias Reyes on May 2 for one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Processed at the Wharton County Jail, she posted $500,000 in bonds and was released May 5.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued formal indictments for those three charges during deliberations this month.
Ace would have been two years old on May 12, but he wasn’t in a car seat that fatal night and was ejected from the vehicle as it flipped. He died at the scene.
His three-year-old brother Enzo Reyes was not in a car seat either, but survived with severe injuries. Olguin’s four-year-old daughter, name unreleased, had been placed in a car seat, but she too suffered injuries.
Olguin reportedly has one other child who was not with her that night.
Troopers have not released why Olguin was traveling on FM 2674 at the time of the wreck. No other vehicles were involved.
Wednesday, Olguin was booked back into the Wharton County Jail at 1:15 a.m. on the same charges of one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. She posted $900,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.