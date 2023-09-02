Louise ISD trustees lowered the district’s tax rate 16 cents per $100 in value Tuesday in response to increased state funding.
The unanimous vote drops the district’s levy from 94 cents per $100 in taxable property to 78.03 cents.
If statewide voters approve raising the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 in the November state election, it will mean a person owning a home valued at $200,000 both years will see their bill drop from $1,504 to $780.30.
The approved tax rate supports a $7.1 million budget that still has some big decisions like proposed staff pay raises pending. “We’re waiting to see what happens with the legislature,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
State funding plans should mean about $500,000 more for Louise ISD in a financial trade-off. “We’re losing $500,000 in local funding, but the state is adding $1 million,” Oliver said.
In addition to more state funding, the district is looking forward to an estimated $1.5 million payment in lieu of tax from a nearby solar farm in January.
Those funds, combined with a $1.9 million paid this budget year, could address the oft-requested replacement of the district’s bus barn, “if the school board still wants to spend money on it,” Oliver said, adding the issue would have to be represented to the board for consideration.
No major capital items are currently planned in the upcoming budget, but there are other needs including buildings and restrooms at the athletic ground, according to Oliver. No time line for presenting the issue for board consideration has been established at this point.
There are no dire needs, however, the superintendent said, adding all buildings have been modified to comply with safe school requirements.
In other action, the board voted to hold to its cheerleaders wearing their game day outfits to standard dress code requirements.
“They can wear them in the school day if the skirt comes to mid-thigh ... or with shorts or leggings,” Oliver said.
A participation agreement with Wharton County 4-H also received support.
