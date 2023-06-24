After a year of planning, El Campo ISD will have armed school guardians on campuses as early as this coming school year.
Trustees will hear an update on the guardian program, allowing selected trained staff to carry firearms on campus, during its upcoming Tuesday session.
“We did all the screening for the applicants, we then worked with Strategos to set up training, set up that training and we’re in the midst of it. We are in the final stages of training our applicants,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding “We’re ready to go and all those who complete the training and marksmanship standards, at that point we would be ready to implement the guardian plan at our campuses. We will be ready to go in August 2023.”
Trustees are set to consider a proposal from Hunton Distribution of Houston to complete air conditioning upgrades at El Campo High School as well as Northside and Hutchins Elementary to upgrade aging equipment.
The board previously approved about $300,000 for Polasek Construction to install fan coils for 79 units, a decision made after two rounds of bidding.
Trustees will also review the progress of the district’s security and safety plans. Previous items approved include shatter-proof glass film, vape detection devices, computer controlled turnstiles and reinforced vestibules for the campuses. Additional security cameras are still in the works.
Other items before trustees include employee raises, the annual school resource officer’s report and superintendent pay.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the ECISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comments.
