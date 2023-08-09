Creekside Ranch Apartments and town homes developers say the project is on schedule despite no activity on the site since city council put the project in jeopardy with concerns in May.
The public will start seeing dirt work “by the fall,” TriArc Real Estate Partners CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News.
Sited on the West Loop near the intersection with South Street, the gated project’s development agreement was challenged two months ago on whether it had met a required milestone.
El Campo City Council ultimately dropped the question of whether a soil retention barrier and downed trees constituted the start of construction.
Bramante and a lawyer representing TriArc said it did.
There has been “no change in plans ... The focus has always been on financing,” Bramante said. “Terms are now much better than we were previously looking at.”
Phase 1 of Creekside Ranch is designed with 232 units and a host of amenities which are anticipated to be complete in 18 to 24 months depending on weather.
“All of the plans have been approved by the city already,” Bramante said, including traffic studies and clearance by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of a potential small wetlands area.
TriArc is in the process of pre-leasing. “We have already received a lot of interest from future residents,” Bramante added.
Creekside has not requested and is not receiving any tax abatement or job creation incentives from the city.
