Going On Up?

Despite a seeming lack of activity, it’s still all steam ahead for the Creekside Ranch Apartment Complex off of West Loop, CEO Joseph Branante pictured at left, said. After discussion with city council in May, the work seems to have slowed at the West Loop site, although construction is expected through the fall.

Creekside Ranch Apartments and town homes developers say the project is on schedule despite no activity on the site since city council put the project in jeopardy with concerns in May.

The public will start seeing dirt work “by the fall,” TriArc Real Estate Partners CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News.

