Ticking Boxes

With the first round of testing data released, El Campo ISD’s passing rates fall under state averages.

 

After a state STAAR test revamp, all but the youngest grade tested at Louise ISD outperformed the state of Texas at-large, with fewer of their students failing the STAAR test at each grade level, whereas El Campo ISD’s students performance stayed closer to state pass-fail rates, many doing worse than state averages.

The Texas Education agency released scores for students grades 3-8 after a new test redesign and El Campo’s students seem to have struggled a bit in on their classes.

