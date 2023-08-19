After a state STAAR test revamp, all but the youngest grade tested at Louise ISD outperformed the state of Texas at-large, with fewer of their students failing the STAAR test at each grade level, whereas El Campo ISD’s students performance stayed closer to state pass-fail rates, many doing worse than state averages.
The Texas Education agency released scores for students grades 3-8 after a new test redesign and El Campo’s students seem to have struggled a bit in on their classes.
On the English and reading tests El Campo ISD students of all grades did worse than state averages, with 3 percent more third graders failing. In fourth grade 1 percent more failed, fifth grade 2 percent, sixth grade 6 percent, seventh percent 1 percent and eighth grade 11 percent.
In math ECISD did better, with fourth, fifth and seventh grade having lower failing percentage than the state by 7, 15 and 11 percent respectively. Whereas third, sixth and eighth grade all failed more than the state totals by 3, 3 and 8 points respectively.
This follows a trend as El Campo ISD’s pass rate usually stays fairly close to state averages.
El Campo ISD officials could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Louise ISD, on the other hand, underperformed on both third grade tests, with 10 percent fewer LISD third graders passing math than state averages and 13 percent fewer passing reading.
“We do have a lot of work to do in third grade, lots of work ... look at math, once again third grade we just got to do some work. But, we have a new curriculum so I’m hoping that (helps),” Louise Elementary Principal Lori Heard said.
In all other grades in English and math, Louise ISD beat state averages. In English, only 17 percent of Louise fourth grade students failed which is 7 percent less than state averages. Fifth grade had 13 percent fewer, sixth had 18 percent fewer, seventh had 4 percent fewer and eighth had 9 percent.
In math, fifth, sixth and eighth grades had 14, 10 and 20 percent fewer failing students than the state and fourth and seventh grade students failed at the same rate as the rest of the state.
Students in Wharton ISD failed both reading and math at higher rates than the state at large, and did on average between 11 and 30 points worse across the board. East Barnard ISD did better across the board, failing between 6 and 24 percentage points fewer students than state averages in each grade.
Boling ISD was a mixed bag, with three grades of both English and math failing more students than state averages and three failing fewer. However, the trend was still positive as the grades that failed more students did typically by a few percent and the grades that failed fewer did by a greater amount.
This is still raw data that would still need to be interpreted.
