Louise ISD trustees are looking to the county tax assessor-collector to double check what tax rate residents will pay next year.
State tax savings or compression efforts put school district rates between 61.92 and 68 cents per $100, but still allows for debt payments.
In Louise, the base would be 64.2 cents per $100 with a13.83 cents “enrichment” (created via moving that amount from debt service to operations in 2009) totaling a proposed tax levy of 78.03 cents, a 16.24 cent decrease from 94.27 cents per $100.
“Years ago we went to the (tax ratification election) and requested from the voters additional pennies ... Now these are called enrichment pennies and our district is allowed to use those pennies to only increase our M/O tax rate. Louise ISD does not have an I/S Debt so we don’t need to do a tax swap. All of our additional 13 pennies were during a voter-approved election,” Louise ISD Business Manager Pam Wagner said.
The value of a penny of tax in Louise ISD is $38,588. LISD added $25,766,033 in new value on the recently-released tax rolls, further broadening the tax base and helping pay for new district projects and plans.
“We need to get on and look at replacing some vehicles,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding “We really have some extremely old buildings that, as (trustee) Mark (Bain) said, we could renovate and remodel buildings but if we did, we’d need to bring them up to code. We have to be careful because we don’t have the money. A lot of those buildings need to be razed.”
The budget process is still in the works, with proposed tax rates just sent to the county for official calculations. The final budget and rate are still up in the air.
“We don’t know, but typically we budget for our needs and they don’t increase as much, but everything has gone up. If the budget goes up because we’re paying more for a co-op, then we either need to cut something or ask for a little more. However the budget is not finalized,” Oliver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.