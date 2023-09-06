Prairie Days returning

The El Campo icon, Prairie Days, is returning next month to Alamo Park promising another day of shopping, games, food and fun as the day continues. Petting zoos and riding animals are always a draw for children looking to toss on a hat and boots like the Old West and ride a pony slowly and safely in a circle.

The 30-day countdown is on for El Campo Prairie Days’ return to Alamo Park and, chamber officials hope a return to much cooler weather.

The Saturday, Oct. 7 free-admission festival offers everything from children’s activities and shopping to music, food and family time with free admission.

