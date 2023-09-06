The 30-day countdown is on for El Campo Prairie Days’ return to Alamo Park and, chamber officials hope a return to much cooler weather.
The Saturday, Oct. 7 free-admission festival offers everything from children’s activities and shopping to music, food and family time with free admission.
Chamber officials haven’t released the musical lineup for the 13th Annual El Campo Prairie Days yet, but it’s anticipated to be coming soon.
Typical activities include a petting zoo, bounce houses, pony rides and carnival-style games which can be enjoyed either via single use tickets or all-day, all-activity armbands which will be available for purchase. Prices had not been released as of press time.
The Climate Prediction Center calls for warmer than normal conditions to continue through October although the chances of rain begin to normalize and then lean toward greater than average.
“Normal” temperatures are not forecast until November.
Still, officials say, Prairie Days usually enjoys “Chamber weather” with highs in the eighties and clear skies.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
