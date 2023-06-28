CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Myles Anthony Svatek, 20, of 804 Ave. I was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday, June 23 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation committed in the 200 block of Palacios. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. At the jail, warrants for criminal mischief and theft under $100 were served against Svatek. He posted $8,399 in bonds and was released the same day.
Arthuro Felipe Loredo, 23, of 304 Tallow Lane was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, June 25 for driving while intoxicated after police were dispatched to an auto wreck in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Loredo was taken to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Blake Ashley Cunningham, 34, of 1610 Shaws Bend in Columbus was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, June 24 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest by police on the hunt for a reckless driver near the West Loop and West Norris. Cunningham was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road headed southbound on the West Loop. She was stopped near the intersection of South and Farley and did not go willingly into handcuffs. Processed, Cunningham was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A 36-year old El Campo man reported being assaulted in the 500 block of West Norris around 3:30 a.m. Friday, June 23. No injuries were reported.
Another assault, reported by a 22-year-old El Campo woman, in under investigation in the 500 block of Hoskins Broadway. The crime took place around 7 p.m. Friday, June 23. No injuries were reported.
A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of South Mechanic around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
PROPERTY
A thief made off with a chainsaw, its case and assorted tools after breaking into Stop & Lock Warehouses, 402 W. Monseratte, sometime between March 23 and June 24. Loss was estimated to be in excess of $500.
A man walked into St. Robert Catholic Church, 512 Tegner, sometime after 4 a.m. Thursday, June 22 and did more than $200 damage, breaking a candle stand and candles. Why is unknown. If anyone knows who this man may be, please contact police at 979-543-5311.
A vandal targeted a home in the 400 block of East Strand around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Items damaged were not specified.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Oscar Augustine Estrada, 33, of 1776 Cr 373 was arrested by deputies at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, June 24 for possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief under $750 in value.
Meaghan Alexa-Mari Arceneaux, 30, of 1055 Cardinal Court in Richwood was arrested by WCSO at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, June 25 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 43, of 527 E. Caney, Apt. L, in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 12:25 a.m. Monday, June 26 for a parole violation along with charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and resisting arrest.
PROPERTY
Diego Ramos Moguel, 38, of 687 Hastedt in Garwood was booked at 5:10 a.m. Monday, June 26 on a warrant for identity theft.
