CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 33, of 1008 Harlem was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Monday, June 5 on two warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, one in a drug free zone, after being stopped by Wharton PD. He was escorted to the Wharton County Jail.
Chase Allan Salas, 17, of 2608 Benchmark was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Monday, June 5 for manufacture of a controlled substance (four counts, one in a drug free zone) possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Victoria County warrant for home burglary, Jackson County warrants for assault in retaliation and bail jumping, failure to appear and a new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers spotted Salas riding in a vehicle in the 300 block of Palacios and knew he was wanted. The stop uncovered narcotics. Processed, Salas was taken to county jail.
Ronald Franklin Cooper, 53, of 601 S. Washington was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 for criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to the 500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Cooper was shipped to county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Mario Hernandez V, 68, of 411 W. Norris was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday, June 5 for family violence causing injury by police called to a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was released for medical complications.
Harvey Joe Stokes, 64, of 501 Kerny was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
PROPERTY
Araceli Trevino, 51, of 4508-B Old Hwy. 83 in Roma was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 for unauthorized use of a vehicle after an officer checked a truck registration on U.S. 59 and discovered it was stolen. Processed, she was driven to county jail the next morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Tegner around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8.
PROPERTY
More than $2,500 cash was reported stolen in a report filed directly at the El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop. The crime took place May 26.
Two breast pumps were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on June 2. Loss exceeds $800. A $75 pair of steel-toed boots was stolen from there on Sunday, June 4.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft filed Monday, June 5. Loss exceeds $500.
A 2017 Chevrolet was reported stolen on U.S. 59 shortly before midnight Monday, June 5. The vehicle was later recovered near the intersection of FM 1163 and CR 310.
Identity case was also reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jarvis Richard Cunningham, 52, of 804 McGrew was booked at 4:08 a.m. Monday, June 5 for failure to identify, a parole violation and warrants for theft and two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear.
Amilcar Eli Gavarrete-Guardado, 21, of 1004 College, Unit 45, in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 for possession of a controlled substance. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Keithley Desmond Bridgewater, 24, of 6033 Garth Road, Unit 257, in Baytown was arrested by deputies at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
J’Kyriahn Marquissee Holloway, 19, of 1109 Second in Clute was booked at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 12 counts of deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at a person.
Adrian Jacob Moreno, 18, of 1403 Lilly was booked at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
PROPERTY
Oliver Moore Cooksey, 46, of 5300 W. Gulf Bank, Apt. 202, in Houston was arrested by deputies at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 for reckless driving and being in a vehicle collision that caused damage.
