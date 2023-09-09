CITY ARRESTS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Jaidan Dupree Knight-Thorton, 23, of 120 N. Cloud was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 for possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, Knight was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 20, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 for resisting arrest, vandalism less than $750 in value, and assault of a pregnant person causing injury. Officers were dispatched to Gonzalez’ home to investigate a 9-1-1 hang up and encountered him. Processed, he was moved to county jail within the hour.
Tyrone Oneil, 43, of 1016 W. Second was arrested at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Wharton County Sheriff’s warrants for probation violation - aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was spotted riding a bicycle on Pecan Street. Officers stopped him and a wanted check turned up the warrants. Processed, he was take to the county jail.
PROPERTY
Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 25, of 705 W. Norris was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 on a warrant for forgery. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Thieves targeted a vehicle parked at the El Campo Aquatic Center, 2613 Blossom Meyer, on June 21 taking a wallet and an estimated $700. The report was not filed until Wednesday, Sept. 6.
An estimated $7,500 in items were stolen from a location in the 200 block of North Mechanic.
A forgery was discovered at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, on Aug. 23.
A Can Am Defender all-terrain vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of Palacios between Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31. Loss is estimated at $40,000.
A $200 pair of Addias tennis shoes was stolen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, sometime between 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
A hit-and-run causing more than $200 damage was reported directly to the police station around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Damage is estimated at $1,500.
Burglars walked into an unlocked home in the 1000 block of East Hillje between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. A $100 window was damaged. Stolen items include a $300 pair of Nike Jordans, a $200 Playstation 4 and an estimated $5,000 cash.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 200 block of South Washington. Loss was more than $100.
A 2019 Hyundai was stolen between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Loss is estimated at $24,000.
A purse and an estimated $900 cash was stolen from the grounds of Taqueria Fernandez Mexican Restaurant, 1618 S. Mechanic, between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
A $1,000 iPhone XS was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 1-:30 and 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
OTHER
Twelve tires were dumped at a location on Spruce Street on Aug. 31.
Game cameras and other electronics were discovered abandoned on Monday, Sept. 4. Officers are trying to establish who they belong to.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
DRUGS, ALCOHOL
Brandon Ryan Fenley, 33, of 1575 FM 640 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released.
Jordan Thomas, 28, of 1007 FM 1160 in Louise was booked at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Linda Kay Mott, 52, of 2015 McCray in Richmond, was booked at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Processed, she is being held at the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
Deivion Tesha Sheppard, 24, of 512 Lynnwood in Missouri City, was booked at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for three counts of injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injure. Processed, she was transported to the Wharton County Jail where she is being held.
Andrew Lee Howard Jr., 59, of 8651 FM 1161 in Wharton, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail before being released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Ephrem Zimbalist Clark, 60, of 1225 Kingston, Apt. B, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Richard Allen Montalvo, 30, of 1109 Otell, was arrested on a warrant at 8:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, for criminal mischief of between $750 and $2,500. Processed, he was released the same day after paying a $1,500 bond.
Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 25, of 705 W. Norris was booked at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 on a warrant for forgery. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
OTHER
Angel Herrera-Chacon, 18, of 11119 Steepleway Blvd. #1109 in Houston, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, August 31, for smuggling of persons. Processed, he was released Sept. 2 on a $25,000 bond.
Ray Donald Washington, 60, of 4139 Knollwick Court in Houston was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a parole violation.
