Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Geovanni Nava, 29, of 7909 Habermacher in Hungerford for burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 273 days in state jail for the April 7, 2021 crime with credit for 95 days already served.
Nava’s conviction for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 value on April 28, 2020 was adjudicated and he was sentenced to a concurrent 273-day state jail sentence.
• Jordan Ochoa, 31, of 1508 Able in El Campo for injury to a child with the intent to do physical harm. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Sept. 21, 2017 offense.
Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th District Court also ordered Ochoa to perform 300 hours community service, take anger management and parenting classes and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Ochoa if he is able to complete all terms.
• Ryan Felix Padilla, 22, of 2612 Benchmark in El Campo for deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the Sept. 18, 2019 incident, but had already served the time.
Padilla also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams on Dec. 12, 2019, and two counts of possession of less than 200 grams of a controlled substance on Aug. 26, 2020. For those crimes, he was collectively put on seven years deferred probation, was fined $1,500, ordered to perform 250 hours community service and take a drug offender’s education program.
• Uriel Gomes Padilla, 31, of 6900 Ranchester in Houston for smuggling of persons causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 28, 2022. He was placed on five years probation for the crimes on the condition he serve 104 days in county jail.
Judge Clapp also fined Padilla $1,000 and ordered him to perform 250 hours community service.
Padilla received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jeffrey Raymond Page also known as Raymond Jeffrey Page, 42, of 936 Commercial in Aransas Pass for failing to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. He was sentenced to six years in prison for the Aug. 19, 2014 crime with credit for 2,190 days already served.
• Michael Jaquan Person, 33, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for theft in excess of $30,000 in value. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 24 offense on the grounds he serve 86 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Parson to perform 100 hours community service, take anti-theft classes and pay a $1,000 fine.
Parson received credit for the time already served.
• Kevin William Renteria, 29, of 2746 Sicklepod in Houston for unlawful possession of a firearm on Dec. 28, 2019. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Dec. 28, 2019 crime and ordered to forfeit the weapon.
• Zachary Jabe Riley, 46, of 1301 Leveridge in East Bernard for unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire on Dec. 27, 2018 and Jan. 9, 2019. Riley was convicted of intercepting his victim’s cell phone emails and texts.
Visiting Judge Russell Lloyd in the 23rd District Court placed Riley on four years deferred probation, ordered him to avoid all conduct with his victim or the victim’s family, perform 288 hours community service and pay a $5,000 fine. The judge also ordered Riley’s travel to be restricted and for the offender to continue to receive counseling.
• Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 25, of 4910 Edenbourgh in Austin for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Feb. 18, 2022 crime and was ordered to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
