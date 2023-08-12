Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Alex Garcia III, 31, of 444 Falling Leaf in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on July 4. Convicted of burglary of a habitation on May 4, 2021 in Bexar County, Garcia is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Jose Enriquez Garcia, 39, of 1008 Harlem in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Luis Arturo Garcia, 28, of 808 Hayden in El Campo for sexual assault of a child on July 28, 2018.
The grand jury also indicted Garcia for possession of a controlled substance on May 27. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Priscilla Caballero Garcia, 50, of 9651 Shady Drive East in Lyford for money laundering on May 23. She allegedly had more than $2,500 derived from human smuggling.
• Thomas Garcia Sr., 46, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on April 17. He allegedly stole a drill and impact driver tool kit from a Wharton Store.
Garcia has two misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for compelling prostitution by force or threat on Dec. 3, 1997, and home burglary on June 10, 2008, all in Wharton County.
• Yonari Garcia, 31, of 104 Lakeview in El Campo for retaliation on May 28. He allegedly threatened to kill an El Campo police officer.
• Carson Robert Gonzales, 17, of 11863 CR 405 in El Campo for theft of a firearm on July 1.
• Juan Jose Gonzales, 26, of 630 Arthur in Garwood for online solicitation of a minor on Dec. 18, 2020.
• Charles Deshone Goodall, 30, of 208.5 E. Third of El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 27. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Goodall has prior felony convictions for failing to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register with a previous conviction on Feb. 16, 2017, and assault of a public servant on Oct. 31, 2018, both in Wharton County; and family violence with a previous conviction on April 17, 2019 in Victoria County.
• Taneeshia Lavonte Green, 46, of 813 Whitson in Bay City for forgery on Dec. 6 and 8, 2018, checks for $50 and $45 respectively.
Green has prior felony convictions for credit card abuse on Oct. 15, 1998 in Brazoria County; forgery on Jan. 17, 2021 and May 3 (two counts) in Matagorda County; and forgery on Oct. 16, 2008 (seven counts) in Wharton County.
• Natalie Denise Gusman, 38, of 305 Ave. E in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 30. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Latoya Marie Hall, 38, of 6029 Southcrest in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on June 9. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Egypt for criminal mischief, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He allegedly damaged a livestock fence “by driving a stolen tractor through the fence line” on May 17.
On the same day, he stands accused of stealing the tractor valued at more than $30,000 and an automobile.
• Braelon Tre’Zhun Hudlin, 20, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on June 20. He allegedly had more than 200 milligrams of codeine and attempted to hide it during a police investigation.
